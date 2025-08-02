What is RivusDAO (RIVUS)

RivusDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization that decides on the key parameters of liquid staking protocols through the voting power of governance token ($RIVUS) tokens. Rivus DAO is a cryptocurrency protocol that aims to unlock DeFi on AI protocols/ecosystems by offering LSD services to blockchains such as Bittensor. Like Lido Finance, Rivus DAO offers a liquid staking solution through rsTAO, in which users can earn staking rewards while staying on the Ethereum Network. Earning rewards on digital assets becomes quite accessible through liquid staking derivatives. There are many benefits of introducing a Liquid Staking Token (LST) for TAO such as it can be used as collateral in DeFi activities and at the same time earn stakes for it. In the future, rsTAO will become an acceptable collateral to lending/borrowing platforms like AAVE among other giants in the sector.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RivusDAO (RIVUS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

RivusDAO (RIVUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RivusDAO (RIVUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIVUS token's extensive tokenomics now!