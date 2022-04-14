RizzmasEve (RIZZMASEVE) Tokenomics
RizzmasEve is a memecoin created on the Solana blockchain to celebrate the magic of Christmas Eve! Inspired by the holiday season and the spirit of giving, RizzmasEve is a festive and fun cryptocurrency designed to bring joy to crypto enthusiasts. RizzmasEve adds some extra cheer to your digital wallet. As a memecoin, it thrives on community spirit and holiday-themed fun, with a focus on spreading joy, laughter, and holiday vibes during the Christmas season.
Understanding the tokenomics of RizzmasEve (RIZZMASEVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIZZMASEVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIZZMASEVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
