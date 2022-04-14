Rizzy (RIZZY) Tokenomics
Rizzy (RIZZY) Information
Rizzy is an autonomous research agent built to decode digital noise and surface actionable insight—instantly, autonomously, and on your terms.
Powered by Desearch (Bittensor SN22)
Rizzy continuously scans web data, maps signals to real opportunities and delivers outreach-ready intelligence for founders, operators, and investors.
Think of it as your 24/7 research lead, only faster, smarter and scalable
Rizzy (RIZZY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rizzy (RIZZY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIZZY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIZZY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.