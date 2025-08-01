ROACORE Price (ROA)
ROACORE (ROA) is currently trading at 0.01017631 USD with a market cap of $ 5.98M USD. ROA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROA price information.
During today, the price change of ROACORE to USD was $ -0.00024554423660431.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROACORE to USD was $ -0.0005610443.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROACORE to USD was $ -0.0000129707.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROACORE to USD was $ -0.000376756104939869.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00024554423660431
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005610443
|-5.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000129707
|-0.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000376756104939869
|-3.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of ROACORE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-2.35%
-2.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The direction of NFT that Project ROALAND is aiming for is to build a unique ecosystem for along with the vitalization of a safe and transparent market for content creators and consumers. The project aims to provide consumers with a safe and high-quality NFT consumption market by encouraging content creators to issue NFTs voluntarily and actively supporting the formation of independent content bases. We present the highest standards and goals for our Art Tech Platform, where users and consumers can benefit from acquiring and owning tokens by linking self-content production, and real asset services within the ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ROACORE (ROA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ROA to VND
₫267.78959765
|1 ROA to AUD
A$0.0157732805
|1 ROA to GBP
￡0.0076322325
|1 ROA to EUR
€0.0088533897
|1 ROA to USD
$0.01017631
|1 ROA to MYR
RM0.0434528437
|1 ROA to TRY
₺0.4137687646
|1 ROA to JPY
¥1.5264465
|1 ROA to ARS
ARS$13.9592514794
|1 ROA to RUB
₽0.8201088229
|1 ROA to INR
₹0.8897147833
|1 ROA to IDR
Rp166.8247274064
|1 ROA to KRW
₩14.2925256319
|1 ROA to PHP
₱0.5919559527
|1 ROA to EGP
￡E.0.4947721922
|1 ROA to BRL
R$0.0568855729
|1 ROA to CAD
C$0.0140433078
|1 ROA to BDT
৳1.2433415558
|1 ROA to NGN
₦15.5838993709
|1 ROA to UAH
₴0.4242503639
|1 ROA to VES
Bs1.25168613
|1 ROA to CLP
$9.90154963
|1 ROA to PKR
Rs2.8851874112
|1 ROA to KZT
₸5.5335720887
|1 ROA to THB
฿0.333782968
|1 ROA to TWD
NT$0.3047804845
|1 ROA to AED
د.إ0.0373470577
|1 ROA to CHF
Fr0.0082428111
|1 ROA to HKD
HK$0.0797822704
|1 ROA to MAD
.د.م0.0928079472
|1 ROA to MXN
$0.1922304959
|1 ROA to PLN
zł0.0380593994
|1 ROA to RON
лв0.0451828164
|1 ROA to SEK
kr0.099727838
|1 ROA to BGN
лв0.0174014901
|1 ROA to HUF
Ft3.5618102631
|1 ROA to CZK
Kč0.2188924281
|1 ROA to KWD
د.ك0.00311395086
|1 ROA to ILS
₪0.0347012171