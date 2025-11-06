ROBA (ROBA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00218058 24H High $ 0.00297113 All Time High $ 0.01003687 Lowest Price $ 0.00210564 Price Change (1H) +2.61% Price Change (1D) +10.82% Price Change (7D) -38.00%

ROBA (ROBA) real-time price is $0.00277886. Over the past 24 hours, ROBA traded between a low of $ 0.00218058 and a high of $ 0.00297113, showing active market volatility. ROBA's all-time high price is $ 0.01003687, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00210564.

In terms of short-term performance, ROBA has changed by +2.61% over the past hour, +10.82% over 24 hours, and -38.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ROBA (ROBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.79M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.79M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROBA is $ 2.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROBA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.