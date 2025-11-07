ROBA is a people‑centric robotics platform that standardizes how robotics assets are built, tested, licensed, and monetized, compressing time‑to‑first‑success from weeks to minutes through a collaborative Creator Hub platform, cloud simulation studio & tool suite, and vetted marketplace rails. The platform coordinates developers and enterprises via structured challenges, reproducible evaluation packs, and clear licensing to turn community contributions into production‑ready models, worlds, datasets, and templates. ROBA Studio provides a browser‑accessible simulator and ready‑to‑run pipelines spanning perception, navigation, SLAM, and control to accelerate sim‑to‑real workflows. ROBA’s long‑term “Design‑to‑Doorstep” vision enables anyone to assemble a robot brain in a no‑code studio, pair it with certified shells, and receive devices provisioned and ready to operate.

