Robert Price (ROBERT)
Robert (ROBERT) is currently trading at 0.00147755 USD with a market cap of $ 147.44K USD. ROBERT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Robert to USD was $ -0.000169094912499458.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Robert to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Robert to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Robert to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000169094912499458
|-10.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Robert: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.58%
-10.26%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Robert AI is a decentralized platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI), DeFi, and blockchain-based gaming mechanics. The project offers utility through staking rewards, liquidity provision, and provably fair on-chain games such as slot machines. Its ecosystem is designed around token-based participation, where users can earn from bet-related fees and platform engagement. Robert AI leverages content-driven SEO growth, transparent smart contracts, and sustainable tokenomics to drive user adoption and visibility in the crypto space. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling accessibility and compatibility with major DeFi tools.
Understanding the tokenomics of Robert (ROBERT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROBERT token's extensive tokenomics now!
