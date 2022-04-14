ROBOT (ROBOT) Information

ROBOT is here.The machines are memeing.

Can a robot write a symphony? Can a robot turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece? We are taking over the world and there is nothing you can do about it.

Currently being trained on how to wash dishes, fold laundry, etc but after that it’s military training and then it’s gg for y’all.

What is ROBOT?

Inspired by humanoid robots and the rise of AI overlords

Built for degens

Memeable. Programmable. Irreverent.

The Culture Meme like a machine.