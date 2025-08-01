Robotaxi Price (TAXI)
Robotaxi (TAXI) is currently trading at 0.01375714 USD with a market cap of $ 1.38M USD. TAXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TAXI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAXI price information.
During today, the price change of Robotaxi to USD was $ -0.00033733871329517.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Robotaxi to USD was $ -0.0008319974.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Robotaxi to USD was $ +0.0045615814.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Robotaxi to USD was $ +0.005367700628831857.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00033733871329517
|-2.39%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008319974
|-6.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045615814
|+33.16%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005367700628831857
|+63.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Robotaxi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.39%
-2.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
INTRODUCING ROBOTAXI $TAXI Robotaxi (TAXI) is an Ethereum-based blockchain project created to honor Elon Musk's ambitious vision of a fully autonomous future. Musk's new groundbreaking plan centers around the development of Robotaxis — a fleet of self-driving Tesla vehicles designed to disrupt the traditional taxi industry. The Robotaxi: A Revolution in the Making The Robotaxi could redefine urban transportation as we know it. Without the need for human drivers, the robotaxi will be a more affordable, efficient, and sustainable alternative to modern transportation - the future is upon us! Tesla owners may be able to integrate their cars into the robotaxi fleet, generating a passive income stream while contributing to a smarter, more connected future of transportation.
