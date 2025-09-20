What is Robotexon (ROX)

Robotexon is building the world’s first monetization layer for robotics intelligence. Every robot is trained in simulations before it hits the real world, but 70–80% of that work goes unpaid. Robotexon turns those simulation outputs — control models, datasets, mission profiles — into verifiable, tokenized assets with built-in licensing and lifetime royalties. At the core is XTRON Core™, our proprietary engine that standardizes, secures, and prepares robotics data for on-chain publishing. These assets are sold in the Robotexon Marketplace, already integrated with major Chinese robotics manufacturers, creating demand-side liquidity from day one. Train once, earn forever — every sale, license, and royalty flows through the Robotexon token, building a self-sustaining economy in a $200B+ industry.

What is the market cap of Robotexon? The market cap for ROX is $ 1.91M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ROX? The circulating supply of ROX is 70.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ROX? ROX achieved an ATH price of 0.03880303 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ROX? ROX saw an ATL price of 0.02727351 USD .

