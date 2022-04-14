Discover key insights into Robotexon (ROX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Robotexon (ROX) Information

Robotexon is building the world’s first monetization layer for robotics intelligence.

Every robot is trained in simulations before it hits the real world, but 70–80% of that work goes unpaid. Robotexon turns those simulation outputs — control models, datasets, mission profiles — into verifiable, tokenized assets with built-in licensing and lifetime royalties.

At the core is XTRON Core™, our proprietary engine that standardizes, secures, and prepares robotics data for on-chain publishing. These assets are sold in the Robotexon Marketplace, already integrated with major Chinese robotics manufacturers, creating demand-side liquidity from day one.

Train once, earn forever — every sale, license, and royalty flows through the Robotexon token, building a self-sustaining economy in a $200B+ industry.