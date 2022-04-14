Robotexon (ROX) Tokenomics
Robotexon (ROX) Information
Robotexon is building the world’s first monetization layer for robotics intelligence.
Every robot is trained in simulations before it hits the real world, but 70–80% of that work goes unpaid. Robotexon turns those simulation outputs — control models, datasets, mission profiles — into verifiable, tokenized assets with built-in licensing and lifetime royalties.
At the core is XTRON Core™, our proprietary engine that standardizes, secures, and prepares robotics data for on-chain publishing. These assets are sold in the Robotexon Marketplace, already integrated with major Chinese robotics manufacturers, creating demand-side liquidity from day one.
Train once, earn forever — every sale, license, and royalty flows through the Robotexon token, building a self-sustaining economy in a $200B+ industry.
Robotexon (ROX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Robotexon (ROX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Robotexon (ROX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Robotexon (ROX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROX's tokenomics, explore ROX token's live price!
ROX Price Prediction
Want to know where ROX might be heading? Our ROX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.