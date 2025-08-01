Rocket Pool ETH Price (RETH)
Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is currently trading at 4,172.06 USD with a market cap of $ 1.73B USD. RETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Rocket Pool ETH to USD was $ -219.105557489831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rocket Pool ETH to USD was $ +2,088.7309916440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rocket Pool ETH to USD was $ +1,961.8223501220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rocket Pool ETH to USD was $ +2,092.4547300904356.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -219.105557489831
|-4.98%
|30 Days
|$ +2,088.7309916440
|+50.06%
|60 Days
|$ +1,961.8223501220
|+47.02%
|90 Days
|$ +2,092.4547300904356
|+100.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rocket Pool ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-4.98%
+1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rocket Pool is a next generation decentralised staking pool protocol for Ethereum. Rocket Pool ETH (rETH) is the Rocket Pool protocol's liquid staking token. The rETH token represents an amount of ETH that is being staked and earning rewards within Ethereum Proof-of-Stake. As Rocket Pool node operators, stake Ethereum on Proof-of-Stake the resulting rewards increase the value of rETH relative to ETH. Rocket Pool's liquid staking token allows holders to benefit from the returns of the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake. More information on Rocket Pool and rETH can be found at https://rocketpool.net.
