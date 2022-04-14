Rocky the dog (ROCKY) Tokenomics

Rocky the dog (ROCKY) Information

Welcome to 🦴Rocky, a cryptocurrency project named after Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal's dog, Rocky. Created to respond to the growing demand for dog-themed narratives in the crypto space, Rocky pays homage to Raj and his dog while contributing value to the Solana blockchain ecosystem. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and a transparent tokenomics structure, $ROCKY ensures security and decentralization. The project's commitment to transparency is reinforced by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. The Solana blockchain provides efficiency and low transaction fees, offering a seamless user experience. $ROCKY has cultivated a vibrant community that engages in discussions, meme contests, and charitable initiatives, allocating a portion of proceeds to support animal shelters and rescue organizations. Beyond its meme aspect, $ROCKY offers utility through NFTs, allowing token holders to access exclusive drops and limited edition merchandise. Future plans include listing on Centralized Exchanges, and details about the whitepaper and roadmap will be announced soon. Join the $ROCKY community on Telegram for more information and updates.

Official Website:
https://rockythedogcoin.com/

Rocky the dog (ROCKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rocky the dog (ROCKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 100.13K
$ 100.13K$ 100.13K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 100.13K
$ 100.13K$ 100.13K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02927306
$ 0.02927306$ 0.02927306
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Rocky the dog (ROCKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rocky the dog (ROCKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ROCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ROCKY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ROCKY Price Prediction

Want to know where ROCKY might be heading? Our ROCKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.