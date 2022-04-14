Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO) Tokenomics
Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO) Information
Rodolfo isn’t your average influencer. With his larger-than-life personality and uncanny knack for making everyone laugh, he’s quickly become the face of the meme world on TikTok. And now, he's bringing his infectious energy into the world of crypto with the launch of $RODOLFO, the hottest memecoin in town!
With his signature blend of hilarious antics, crypto wisdom (or maybe just sheer luck), and a passion for all things viral, Rodolfo is here to lead the charge to the moon. Whether he’s dropping memes about Bitcoin, making fun of the latest market trends, or just vibing with his followers, Rodolfo’s mission is clear: making crypto fun, accessible, and unforgettable.
Join Rodolfo and his army of meme-lovers as they take the crypto world by storm—because with $RODOLFO, it’s not just about the gains… it’s about the laughs along the way.
Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rodolfoorato (RODOLFO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RODOLFO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RODOLFO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.