What is ROFLcopter ($ROFL)

One of the earliest and most notable ASCII memes. Initially used to poke fun at users who overused l33t (elite) acronyms like ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing). Usage of ROFLcopter became popular after it was featured on the Something Awful forums. The popularity of the meme led to the creation of a Flash game, which spawned a wave of other ASCII art animations based on popular internet slang!!!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Resource Official Website

ROFLcopter ($ROFL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ROFLcopter ($ROFL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $ROFL token's extensive tokenomics now!