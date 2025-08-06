What is Rollback (ROLL)

Rollback: Never Lose Your Crypto Again Auto-recover your assets if your wallet goes inactive — no seed sharing, no custodians. Rollback is a revolutionary cryptocurrency asset protection system that automatically transfers your funds to designated recovery wallets when your primary wallet becomes inactive. It solves the critical problem of permanent cryptocurrency loss due to forgotten passwords, lost private keys, device theft, or owner incapacitation. The Problem We Solve Countless assets are lost annually due to forgotten keys or inaccessible wallets A significant percentage of all digital assets are permanently locked away Human error remains a leading cause of asset loss No recovery mechanism exists for most crypto wallets Idle funds reduce liquidity in the DeFi ecosystem, harming yields and overall market fluidity. Complex Recovery: Existing solutions are often centralized or require complicated, manual processes. The Solution Rollback acts as a "dead man's switch" for your crypto assets: Automated monitoring of wallet activity Configurable inactivity thresholds (days, months, years) Multi-wallet recovery system with priority or randomized distribution Email warnings before rollback execution Smart contract security with decentralized execution

Rollback (ROLL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Rollback (ROLL) Tokenomics

