Rollback (ROLL) Tokenomics
Rollback (ROLL) Information
Rollback: Never Lose Your Crypto Again Auto-recover your assets if your wallet goes inactive — no seed sharing, no custodians.
Rollback is a revolutionary cryptocurrency asset protection system that automatically transfers your funds to designated recovery wallets when your primary wallet becomes inactive. It solves the critical problem of permanent cryptocurrency loss due to forgotten passwords, lost private keys, device theft, or owner incapacitation.
The Problem We Solve
Countless assets are lost annually due to forgotten keys or inaccessible wallets
A significant percentage of all digital assets are permanently locked away
Human error remains a leading cause of asset loss
No recovery mechanism exists for most crypto wallets
Idle funds reduce liquidity in the DeFi ecosystem, harming yields and overall market fluidity.
Complex Recovery: Existing solutions are often centralized or require complicated, manual processes.
The Solution Rollback acts as a "dead man's switch" for your crypto assets:
Automated monitoring of wallet activity
Configurable inactivity thresholds (days, months, years)
Multi-wallet recovery system with priority or randomized distribution
Email warnings before rollback execution
Smart contract security with decentralized execution
Rollback (ROLL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rollback (ROLL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rollback (ROLL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rollback (ROLL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROLL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROLL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.