ROME Stablecoin Price (ROME)
ROME Stablecoin (ROME) is currently trading at 0.949393 USD with a market cap of $ 2.19M USD. ROME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROME price information.
During today, the price change of ROME Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.04277151.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROME Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0159023327.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROME Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0090672727.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROME Stablecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04277151
|+4.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0159023327
|-1.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0090672727
|-0.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ROME Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
+4.72%
-0.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROME is an overcollateralized stablecoin developed by Puzzle Network on the Waves blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value pegged to 1 USD, inspired by successful models like DAI and integrated with Puzzle Swap's megapools. Users can mint ROME exclusively through the Puzzle Lend platform by borrowing against approved LP tokens. This approach ensures that ROME is backed by diversified liquidity positions, providing stability and security. The protocol sets a fixed borrowing interest rate of 5% APY, and the only way to bring new ROME into circulation is through this borrowing mechanism. This design aims to create a stable asset that can generate compatible and organic yield within the DeFi ecosystem.
