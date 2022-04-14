ROME Stablecoin (ROME) Information

ROME is an overcollateralized stablecoin developed by Puzzle Network on the Waves blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value pegged to 1 USD, inspired by successful models like DAI and integrated with Puzzle Swap's megapools. Users can mint ROME exclusively through the Puzzle Lend platform by borrowing against approved LP tokens. This approach ensures that ROME is backed by diversified liquidity positions, providing stability and security. The protocol sets a fixed borrowing interest rate of 5% APY, and the only way to bring new ROME into circulation is through this borrowing mechanism. This design aims to create a stable asset that can generate compatible and organic yield within the DeFi ecosystem. ​