ROME is an overcollateralized stablecoin developed by Puzzle Network on the Waves blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value pegged to 1 USD, inspired by successful models like DAI and integrated with Puzzle Swap's megapools. Users can mint ROME exclusively through the Puzzle Lend platform by borrowing against approved LP tokens. This approach ensures that ROME is backed by diversified liquidity positions, providing stability and security. The protocol sets a fixed borrowing interest rate of 5% APY, and the only way to bring new ROME into circulation is through this borrowing mechanism. This design aims to create a stable asset that can generate compatible and organic yield within the DeFi ecosystem.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
