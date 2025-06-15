Ronaldinho Coin Price (STAR10)
The live price of Ronaldinho Coin (STAR10) today is 0.00020612 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.60K USD. STAR10 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ronaldinho Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ronaldinho Coin price change within the day is +2.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.84M USD
During today, the price change of Ronaldinho Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ronaldinho Coin to USD was $ -0.0000734669.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ronaldinho Coin to USD was $ -0.0001973492.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ronaldinho Coin to USD was $ -0.012804475673656217.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000734669
|-35.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001973492
|-95.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012804475673656217
|-98.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ronaldinho Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+2.10%
+1.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 STAR10 to VND
₫5.4240478
|1 STAR10 to AUD
A$0.0003153636
|1 STAR10 to GBP
￡0.0001504676
|1 STAR10 to EUR
€0.0001772632
|1 STAR10 to USD
$0.00020612
|1 STAR10 to MYR
RM0.0008739488
|1 STAR10 to TRY
₺0.0081190668
|1 STAR10 to JPY
¥0.0297039532
|1 STAR10 to RUB
₽0.0164421924
|1 STAR10 to INR
₹0.0177489932
|1 STAR10 to IDR
Rp3.3790158528
|1 STAR10 to KRW
₩0.2815846544
|1 STAR10 to PHP
₱0.0115571484
|1 STAR10 to EGP
￡E.0.0102462252
|1 STAR10 to BRL
R$0.0011419048
|1 STAR10 to CAD
C$0.000278262
|1 STAR10 to BDT
৳0.0252064148
|1 STAR10 to NGN
₦0.318084384
|1 STAR10 to UAH
₴0.0085106948
|1 STAR10 to VES
Bs0.020612
|1 STAR10 to PKR
Rs0.0583237152
|1 STAR10 to KZT
₸0.1058096408
|1 STAR10 to THB
฿0.0066741656
|1 STAR10 to TWD
NT$0.0060887848
|1 STAR10 to AED
د.إ0.0007564604
|1 STAR10 to CHF
Fr0.0001669572
|1 STAR10 to HKD
HK$0.0016159808
|1 STAR10 to MAD
.د.م0.0018777532
|1 STAR10 to MXN
$0.0039080352