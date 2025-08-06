What is ROND (ROND)

The ROND Coin is Genso's in-game currency. ROND is used throughout the Genso Metaverse and is the basis of it's economy. What can ROND be used for? Use ROND to/as: Purchase items and merchandise at the mall. Admission to museums and other exhibits inside the Metaverse. Admission to concerts, events, and other events held inside the Metaverse. Purchase items, base weapons, and protective equipment inside the Metaverse. Join exclusive/special modes only available under certain conditions. Upgrade base equipment. Warp between zones inside the LAND to save time. Admission to enter UGC (User Generated) maps. Challenger fees to take on a new quest. Admission to physical Genso events.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ROND (ROND) Resource Official Website

ROND (ROND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ROND (ROND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROND token's extensive tokenomics now!