RONKE (RONKE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into RONKE (RONKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
RONKE (RONKE) Information

Inittially the project started as a memecoin about a blue monkey living in Ronin ecossystem.

The PNG picture was made in MSpaint and can be easily modified by anyone. The original dev rugged the coin and a CTO has happened since. A new narrative began, our motto is "what is dead, may never die", alluding not only to the historic rug past, but also pointing out to the pump and dump schemes that are happening on Ronin ecossystem since memecoins became a thing.

Official Website:
https://tama.meme/token/0xf988f63bf26c3ed3fbf39922149e3e7b1e5c27cb

RONKE (RONKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for RONKE (RONKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 866.17M
$ 866.17M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.18M
$ 1.18M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00947923
$ 0.00947923
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00118051
$ 0.00118051

RONKE (RONKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of RONKE (RONKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RONKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RONKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RONKE's tokenomics, explore RONKE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.