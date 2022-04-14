Roobee (ROOBEE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Roobee (ROOBEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Roobee (ROOBEE) Information Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain - a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) Official Website: https://roobee.io/ Buy ROOBEE Now!

Roobee (ROOBEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Roobee (ROOBEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 137.88K $ 137.88K $ 137.88K Total Supply: $ 5.40B $ 5.40B $ 5.40B Circulating Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 618.16K $ 618.16K $ 618.16K All-Time High: $ 0.02084178 $ 0.02084178 $ 0.02084178 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011455 $ 0.00011455 $ 0.00011455 Learn more about Roobee (ROOBEE) price

Roobee (ROOBEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Roobee (ROOBEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROOBEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROOBEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROOBEE's tokenomics, explore ROOBEE token's live price!

