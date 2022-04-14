Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics
rBTC is the most secure and decentralized form of Bitcoin in DeFi. It is the native token of Rootstock, Bitcoin’s DeFi Layer. Each rBTC is pegged 1:1 to BTC through the PowPeg, a decentralized, non-custodial two-way bridge secured by Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work through merge mining. Unlike wrapped Bitcoin tokens relying on centralized custodians, rBTC enables DeFi interactions in a trust-minimized way.
For both individuals and institutions, rBTC is the most secure way to access DeFi on Bitcoin, providing a transparent, auditable proof-of-reserves while leveraging Bitcoin’s security.
Since 2018, Rootstock has powered millions of transactions and hundreds of ecosystem partners, unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential as a dynamic, productive financial asset.
Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
