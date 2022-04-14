Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) Information

rBTC is the most secure and decentralized form of Bitcoin in DeFi. It is the native token of Rootstock, Bitcoin’s DeFi Layer. Each rBTC is pegged 1:1 to BTC through the PowPeg, a decentralized, non-custodial two-way bridge secured by Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work through merge mining. Unlike wrapped Bitcoin tokens relying on centralized custodians, rBTC enables DeFi interactions in a trust-minimized way.

For both individuals and institutions, rBTC is the most secure way to access DeFi on Bitcoin, providing a transparent, auditable proof-of-reserves while leveraging Bitcoin’s security.

Since 2018, Rootstock has powered millions of transactions and hundreds of ecosystem partners, unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential as a dynamic, productive financial asset.