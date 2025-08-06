Rosa Inu Price (ROSA)
Rosa Inu (ROSA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ROSA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROSA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROSA price information.
During today, the price change of Rosa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rosa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rosa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rosa Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-85.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rosa Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+2.35%
-5.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROSA is a meme digital asset inspired by dog-themed digital assets and created on the Solana network. Its purpose is to provide a fun and interactive contribution to the crypto world and encourage the community to come together and grow stronger together. This makes ROSA an attractive option for those interested in community-driven projects. The parties and events organized exclusively for ROSA holders are intended to provide fun and exclusive experiences. In addition, special products such as cups, mugs, t-shirts, etc. are planned so that ROSA investors can have unique and limited edition products. Events, promotions and special products organized exclusively for ROSA holders strengthen their loyalty to ROSA and encourage them to become more involved in the community. These privileges will give ROSA owners access to real-world experiences beyond their digital presence, making them feel closer to the community and encouraging their participation. These privileges offered by ROSA will increase users' loyalty to ROSA, further strengthening the community.
