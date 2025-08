What is Roscoe (CATGUY)

Roscoe, the Cat Guy is a muscular, anthropomorphic feline with a deep love for the gym and an unyielding commitment to self-improvement. Born in the bustling city of Felinopolis, Roscoe grew up as a scrappy alley cat with a knack for survival. His life changed when he stumbled into a 24-hour gym one stormy night, seeking shelter. Entranced by the sights and sounds of clanging weights, he discovered a passion for fitness that would define him.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Roscoe (CATGUY) Resource Official Website

Roscoe (CATGUY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Roscoe (CATGUY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CATGUY token's extensive tokenomics now!