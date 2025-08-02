Rosie the Robot Price (ROSIE)
Rosie the Robot (ROSIE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.00K USD. ROSIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
ROSIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Rosie the Robot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rosie the Robot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rosie the Robot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rosie the Robot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+24.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+18.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rosie the Robot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $ROSIE project centers around a unique, AI-powered memecoin inspired by "Rosie the Robot," a beloved character known for her role as a caring, motherly robot in popular culture. The purpose of $ROSIE is twofold: entertainment through an interactive AI feature and social impact via charitable donations. Users can interact with an AI version of Rosie on the project’s website, where they can ask questions and engage in conversations. The utility of $ROSIE goes beyond typical memecoins by enabling users to donate tokens, which will be directed towards charitable causes supporting mothers. Through this initiative, the project combines the viral appeal of meme tokens with meaningful contributions to social causes, while leveraging AI technology to create a novel user experience.
