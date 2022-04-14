Rosie the Robot (ROSIE) Tokenomics
The $ROSIE project centers around a unique, AI-powered memecoin inspired by "Rosie the Robot," a beloved character known for her role as a caring, motherly robot in popular culture. The purpose of $ROSIE is twofold: entertainment through an interactive AI feature and social impact via charitable donations.
Users can interact with an AI version of Rosie on the project’s website, where they can ask questions and engage in conversations. The utility of $ROSIE goes beyond typical memecoins by enabling users to donate tokens, which will be directed towards charitable causes supporting mothers. Through this initiative, the project combines the viral appeal of meme tokens with meaningful contributions to social causes, while leveraging AI technology to create a novel user experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rosie the Robot (ROSIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROSIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROSIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
