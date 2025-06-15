Routine Coin Price (ROU)
The live price of Routine Coin (ROU) today is 0.00192 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 514.89K USD. ROU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Routine Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Routine Coin price change within the day is -8.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 268.17M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROU price information.
During today, the price change of Routine Coin to USD was $ -0.000186732275274242.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Routine Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Routine Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Routine Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000186732275274242
|-8.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Routine Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-8.86%
-15.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Routine Coin (ROU) is a blockchain-based ecosystem built on the Polygon network, designed to seamlessly integrate crypto into everyday activities. The ecosystem comprises multiple functional platforms tailored for diverse, real-world use cases. Doplantrip is a travel booking platform accepting crypto payments, offering users a streamlined, global travel experience. Doroutine facilitates decentralized e-commerce, allowing users worldwide to securely buy and sell products with cryptocurrencies. Billroutine simplifies routine financial transactions by enabling users to pay utility bills, mobile recharges, and more via cryptocurrency. RTCBIT provides a centralized cryptocurrency exchange for convenient and secure trading, while RoutineSwap is a decentralized exchange facilitating secure crypto swaps. Additionally, Roupay delivers a crypto wallet integrated with prepaid card services, bridging the gap between crypto assets and fiat spending seamlessly.
