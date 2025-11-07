ROXONN is a Decentralized Software Organization (DSO) built on the XDC Network, designed to fix the broken model of open-source and freelance software development. Its core purpose is to create a transparent, on-chain marketplace where businesses can fund development tasks and developers can earn rewards directly and instantly for their contributions. By leveraging smart contracts, the platform eliminates the friction, high fees, and payment delays caused by traditional intermediaries, ensuring fair compensation for talent and reducing costs for businesses.

