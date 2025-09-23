ROY Price (ROY)
-1.23%
-31.21%
--
--
ROY (ROY) real-time price is $0.00071525. Over the past 24 hours, ROY traded between a low of $ 0.00060974 and a high of $ 0.00105851, showing active market volatility. ROY's all-time high price is $ 0.00105851, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00060974.
In terms of short-term performance, ROY has changed by -1.23% over the past hour, -31.21% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of ROY is $ 714.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 714.43K.
During today, the price change of ROY to USD was $ -0.000324573376122076.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000324573376122076
|-31.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
ROY is the official fan token dedicated to the cult of Roy the Demon, known as the most irritating and relentless demon in hell’s history. More than just a digital asset, this token exists as a show of loyalty and support for ROY himself and his creator, DiemArchive. It represents a direct connection to the growing fan community surrounding this unique character and functions as the official token for the expanding ROY intellectual property. Holders of ROY align themselves with the chaotic charm of the demon and the massive IP universe being built around him, celebrating both the lore and its creative foundation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will ROY (ROY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ROY (ROY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ROY.
Check the ROY price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of ROY (ROY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROY token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-22 16:24:00
|Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion
|09-22 13:03:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, Bitcoin drops below $115,000, ETH, SOL, BNB all decline over 4%
|09-22 09:43:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market in weak oscillation, some strong varieties pull back, Bitcoin barely holds at $115,000
|09-21 13:36:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days
|09-21 12:39:00
|Industry Updates
BNB Chain ecosystem tokens rise across the board, ASTER surges over 69% in 24 hours
|09-21 11:06:00
|Industry Updates
Vitalik: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum as search is to Google
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.