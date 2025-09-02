What is rsERG (RSERG)

rsERG is a wrapped version of ERG that enables it to be used across different blockchain networks, such as Cardano and Ethereum, via the Rosen Bridge ($RSN). This allows ERG holders to access decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on other platforms, leveraging opportunities like trading, lending, and liquidity provision. rsERG can also be unwrapped back into native ERG, returning to the Ergo blockchain for use within its ecosystem of decentralized applications and smart contracts, all while ensuring secure and seamless cross-chain transfers with transactions recorded on Ergo.

rsERG (RSERG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

rsERG (RSERG) Important Industry Updates