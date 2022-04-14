Rubber Ducky Cult ($DUCKY) Tokenomics
$DUCKY is a fun meme coin for rubber duckies creating a fun energetic community on telegram and X. Spreading fun ducky memes community engagement & more. Created by the MYC whales from ODD APP which is available on the android and Apple marketplace. The founders will also be releasing a cool 2-D duck game to collect in game tokens. Gather artist for upcoming NFTs created and made from the community.
We are a very serious Cult, and there isn't enough tokens.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rubber Ducky Cult ($DUCKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $DUCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $DUCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$DUCKY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.