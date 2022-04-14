Rubidium (RBD) Information

Rubidium (RBD) is a fully independent decentralized platform that operates on its own mainnet, free from reliance on existing blockchains such as Ethereum, EOS, or Qtum. It is designed with a proprietary protocol that allows for the rapid and cost-effective development of industry-specific decentralized applications (DApps).

By integrating cutting-edge technologies from WegoChain, including quantum random number generation and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms, Rubidium offers a highly secure infrastructure that is ready for the quantum computing era.