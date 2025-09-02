Ruburt F Kenidy Jr (KENIDY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00868386 Lowest Price $ 0.00001344 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +6.72%

Ruburt F Kenidy Jr (KENIDY) real-time price is $0.00002115. Over the past 24 hours, KENIDY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KENIDY's all-time high price is $ 0.00868386, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001344.

In terms of short-term performance, KENIDY has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +6.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ruburt F Kenidy Jr (KENIDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.58K Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 689,303,466.0

The current Market Cap of Ruburt F Kenidy Jr is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KENIDY is 0.00, with a total supply of 689303466.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.58K.