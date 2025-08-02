What is RUBY (RUBY)

This is a community memecoin about Ruby the goat from Peanuts freedom farm irl. Ruby's mission is to spread awareness of the Pnut tradegy and keep the spirit alive and help raise money for the farm to protect more animals, whilst having fun making memes and trading the coin also ofcourse. we are a project of a story shared all over the world by the news. we aim for this story to live on and turn into a positive rather than a negative.

