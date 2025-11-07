Ruby Coin (RUBY) Tokenomics
Ruby Coin (RUBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ruby Coin (RUBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ruby Coin (RUBY) Information
The launch of Bitcoin in 2009 revolutionized the way society perceives financial systems, especially in the wake of the Great Recession (2007–2008). As traditional financial institutions like centralized banks and hedge funds crumbled under the weight of speculative investments in opaque financial instruments, blockchain technology emerged as a beacon of transparency and decentralization. Bitcoin introduced a groundbreaking system where transactions were securely validated through the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, mitigating risks such as double spending and establishing trust without intermediaries. In 2013, Ethereum expanded the blockchain landscape with its visionary white paper, introducing a platform that allowed developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) powered by smart contracts and the Turing-complete Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This innovation opened up a world of possibilities, enabling blockchain to extend beyond digital currency. However, by 2017, the rapid growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum exposed critical limitations. Scalability issues such as low transaction throughput and soaring fees made these systems less practical for widespread use, highlighting the need for more efficient solutions.
Ruby Coin (RUBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ruby Coin (RUBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RUBY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RUBY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
