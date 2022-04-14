Rue Cat (RUECAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rue Cat (RUECAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Information RueCat was launched in June 2024, by CEO Marcos Oliveira, a well-known public figure. pkataforma swao governance token, launchpad and pool creation. Intention to burn at least 80% of the supply purchased on the chart. Maintaining the sustainability of the project with a strong MarketCap increasing the value of the token It brings together more and more investors and is consolidating itself in the market as a memecoin with real, profitable utility. Official Website: https://ruecat.com Buy RUECAT Now!

Market Cap: $ 396.04K
Total Supply: $ 632.53M
Circulating Supply: $ 632.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 396.04K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00062611

Rue Cat (RUECAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rue Cat (RUECAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RUECAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RUECAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RUECAT's tokenomics, explore RUECAT token's live price!

