Rugflip (RFLIP) Information Rugflip is a community-driven crypto initiative designed to take on one of the biggest problems in the space: scams and rugpulls. With over $11.3 billion lost to these schemes, our mission is to “flip” that total market cap and return value back to the people who deserve it. The project combines fun and meme energy with serious utility through staking rewards in Solify100 ($S100) and our groundbreaking NFT Rug Insurance program. Together, these features build a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for crypto users. Official Website: https://rugflip.io/ Buy RFLIP Now!

Rugflip (RFLIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rugflip (RFLIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 202.09K $ 202.09K $ 202.09K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 202.09K $ 202.09K $ 202.09K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020298 $ 0.00020298 $ 0.00020298 Learn more about Rugflip (RFLIP) price

Rugflip (RFLIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rugflip (RFLIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RFLIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RFLIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RFLIP's tokenomics, explore RFLIP token's live price!

