RuneMine (MINE) Information

RuneMine is building the largest ecosystem of applications for the Runes protocol on Bitcoin, offering a full suite of products and services for Runes developers and users. Pioneering infrastructure for the primary fungible token standard on Bitcoin.

RuneMine offers a suite of tools including an etching tool, a screener for analyzing and minting Runes, a portfolio tracker, and a multi-sig solution. Additionally, a bi-directional Runes bridge between Bitcoin and Solana facilitating enhanced cross-chain interactions. The platform is underpinned by RuneMine's canonical Runes indexer, which maintains comprehensive historical data on Runes transactions.