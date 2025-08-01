RUNNER Price (RUNNER)
RUNNER (RUNNER) is currently trading at 0.358023 USD with a market cap of $ 358.02K USD. RUNNER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RUNNER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RUNNER price information.
During today, the price change of RUNNER to USD was $ -0.0506712469231618.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RUNNER to USD was $ +0.1217525593.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RUNNER to USD was $ +0.5843607011.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RUNNER to USD was $ +0.13403017672480055.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0506712469231618
|-12.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1217525593
|+34.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5843607011
|+163.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.13403017672480055
|+59.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of RUNNER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.65%
-12.39%
-3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Runner is the first-ever meme coin launched by Clanker on the Farcaster platform, representing an exciting expansion beyond Clanker's own primary token. As a pioneer in this space, Runner aims to capture the spirit of community-driven innovation, humor, and creativity, embodying the fun and experimental nature of meme coins while integrating seamlessly into the Farcaster ecosystem. The project is about having fun with this new AI meta.
Understanding the tokenomics of RUNNER (RUNNER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUNNER token's extensive tokenomics now!
