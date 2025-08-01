What is Runner on ETH (RUNNER)

Who's Runner?! Homestar Runner is a pioneering web cartoon series that first took the internet by storm in the early 2000s. Clueless athlete, always recognized by his red shirt and signature hat. Many of you might not know that the origins of $DOGE trace back to the TV show *Homestar Runner*. The use of the misspelled word "DOG" actually goes back to June 24, 2005, when it appeared in a *Homestar Runner* episode. In it, $RUNNER calls Strong Bad his "D-O-G-E" in an attempt to distract him from his work.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Runner on ETH (RUNNER) Resource Official Website

Runner on ETH (RUNNER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Runner on ETH (RUNNER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUNNER token's extensive tokenomics now!