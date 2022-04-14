Running Barn Owl (EHHH) Tokenomics
Running Barn Owl (EHHH) Information
“Ehhh Ehhh” is a Japanese onomatopoeic chant often used to express rhythmic effort when carrying something heavy, running, or working hard. It has a slightly playful and energetic tone, similar to ‘heave-ho’ in English, but can also be used in a more lighthearted or comical way. When a photograph of this Running Barn Owl was captured, it embodied this vibe perfectly. The meme got viral all over the internet, prompting the launching of this meme coin.
Running Barn Owl (EHHH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Running Barn Owl (EHHH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Running Barn Owl (EHHH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Running Barn Owl (EHHH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EHHH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EHHH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EHHH's tokenomics, explore EHHH token's live price!
EHHH Price Prediction
Want to know where EHHH might be heading? Our EHHH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.