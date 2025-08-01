What is Rupiah Token (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is the first and most adopted Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in Indonesian bank account, and can be redeemed for Fiat through our platform. Our mission is to boost the acceptance of Indonesian Rupiah worldwide and help to produce a more inclusive and open financial system.

Rupiah Token (IDRT) Resource Official Website

Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rupiah Token (IDRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IDRT token's extensive tokenomics now!