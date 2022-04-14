Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rupiah Token (IDRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rupiah Token (IDRT) Information Rupiah Token (IDRT) is the first and most adopted Indonesian Rupiah stablecoin that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in Indonesian bank account, and can be redeemed for Fiat through our platform. Our mission is to boost the acceptance of Indonesian Rupiah worldwide and help to produce a more inclusive and open financial system. Official Website: https://rupiahtoken.com Buy IDRT Now!

Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rupiah Token (IDRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.99M $ 10.99M $ 10.99M Total Supply: $ 179.36B $ 179.36B $ 179.36B Circulating Supply: $ 179.36B $ 179.36B $ 179.36B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.99M $ 10.99M $ 10.99M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Rupiah Token (IDRT) price

Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rupiah Token (IDRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IDRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IDRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IDRT's tokenomics, explore IDRT token's live price!

