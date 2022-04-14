RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics
RXCGames (RXCG) Information
RXC Games is a gaming platform that is using RXC Games (RXCG) token built on Binance Smart Chain, native token of RXC Games platform. What started as a friendly bet on a games night, continued to be an idea and at the end turned out to be online casino up to date with the latest games including live games, with the number of over 5000 games. We are fully licensed with around 70 top providers including Playtech, Microgaming, Playson, Konami and others. Our team is currently made of CEO, two CFOs, CTO with additional 3 developers, and a CM.
RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RXCGames (RXCG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RXCGames (RXCG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RXCGames (RXCG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RXCG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RXCG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RXCG's tokenomics, explore RXCG token's live price!
RXCG Price Prediction
Want to know where RXCG might be heading? Our RXCG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.