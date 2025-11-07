Sachicoin (SACHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sachicoin (SACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sachicoin (SACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 3.02M
Total Supply: $ 987.43M
Circulating Supply: $ 987.43M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.02M
All-Time High: $ 0.00602815
All-Time Low: $ 0.00014332
Current Price: $ 0.00308101

Sachicoin (SACHI) Information
Powered by the cutest force on Solana 🐾 $SACHI is more than a meme; it's a movement of joy, kindness, and community. Built to make crypto fun again.
Official Website: https://pump.fun/coin/7Y2TPeq3hqw21LRTCi4wBWoivDngCpNNJsN1hzhZpump

Sachicoin (SACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sachicoin (SACHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SACHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

