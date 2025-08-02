What is SadCat (SAD)

SadCat is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain inspired by the iconic crying cat meme with the idea: “The cat is sad, but rich!” It is designed to bring together cat lovers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto explorers by focusing on cat meme culture and social engagement. SadCat is all about creating a fun and supportive community where creativity thrives, from sharing memes to participating in exciting events. The project also plans to give back by supporting animal shelters and hosting charity initiatives. With future plans for NFT collections and play-to-earn games, SadCat combines humor, heart, and innovation to turn sadness into wealth and community.

