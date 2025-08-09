What is SafeMeme (SME)

SafeMeme is an ecosystem of tools for investors and teams. The project is building an exchange and launchpad for community and meme projects. Candidate projects will have to pass SAFEMEME's safety protocol. Tis protocol includes contract auditing, pre-sale & launch support measures (whitelisting, anti-bot measures, whale prevention strategy etc.), fundamentals review and support etc. This ecosystem will allow projects that do not have the resources to access mainstream audits and tier 1 launchpads, the possibility of launching on a platform with a legitimate covenant and strong credibility with investors. By providing its own safety protocol, SAFEMEME aims to become a reliable platform for new investors that will not have to worry about the potential scams and rug-pulls that plague the crypto space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SafeMeme (SME) Resource Official Website

SafeMeme (SME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SafeMeme (SME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SME token's extensive tokenomics now!