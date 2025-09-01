SafeMoon (SFM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000618 24H High $ 0.00000697 All Time High $ 0.00338272 Lowest Price $ 0.00000406 Price Change (1H) -0.57% Price Change (1D) -2.55% Price Change (7D) +44.31%

SafeMoon (SFM) real-time price is $0.00000634. Over the past 24 hours, SFM traded between a low of $ 0.00000618 and a high of $ 0.00000697, showing active market volatility. SFM's all-time high price is $ 0.00338272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000406.

In terms of short-term performance, SFM has changed by -0.57% over the past hour, -2.55% over 24 hours, and +44.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SafeMoon (SFM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.89M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 614,007,140,465.79

The current Market Cap of SafeMoon is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SFM is 0.00, with a total supply of 614007140465.79. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.89M.